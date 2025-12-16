Clark State launches Ohio’s only associate degree in modeling, simulation engineering

“This program offers students a pathway to high-demand, high-paying careers across government and commercial sectors, strengthening Dayton’s reputation as a hub for technological innovation.”

High-demand skills

This degree is important because the demand for trained professionals is outpacing the supply, Bolender said. Students with this degree can work in health care, aviation, cybersecurity, gaming, national defense, logistics, environmental science, advanced manufacturing and more.

Modeling and simulation starting salaries average $47,000, with higher pay for advanced degrees, Bolender said, according to JobsEQ, a labor market analytics platform. The regional demand is high because of the number of manufacturing firms and defense contractors connected to Wright-Patterson Air Force Base (WPAFB).

Because of this, the college collaborated with key industry partners, including the Air Force Research Lab, NASIC, Infinity Labs and WPAFB, to build a curriculum that “prepares students to step directly into high-demand careers” through a combination of hands-on engineering courses and technical skill-building, according to Adam Parrillo, dean of business and applied technologies.

“These courses mirror the exact tools and workflows used by employers in defense, manufacturing, health care and tech fields, giving students practical experience building digital models, running simulations, and analyzing data to support real-world decision-making,” he said.

But Parrillo said it’s the strength of the full program that makes graduates job-ready because they build a broad foundation in systems engineering, programming with Python, applied math, cybersecurity awareness, human factors engineering and industry safety.

“Paired with employability skills and the option for co-op experience, the curriculum is intentionally designed with industry partners to ensure that students graduate with both the technical and professional skills needed in this rapidly growing field. The structure of the program reflects what employers are asking for — graduates who can think critically, solve complex problems and immediately contribute to high-tech teams," he said.

Amy Schrimpf, president of the Dayton Region Manufacturers Association, said they applaud Clark State for offering this degree.

“Because Dayton is one of the largest and most highly developed manufacturing centers in the U.S., adding more training opportunities to support the industry’s workforce is critical,” she said. “I expect their graduates will find many local manufacturers seeking their talent. Their skills will be in high demand.”

‘We’re creating a talent pipeline’

The college decided to offer this degree because it’s “one of the fastest growing” skill areas in the region and employers are looking to Clark State to help fill jobs, according to Parrillo. He said industries are expanding their use of digital modeling to improve safety, efficiency and decision-making.

"By launching Ohio’s first associate degree in modeling and simulation engineering, we’re creating a talent pipeline for some of the region’s most critical employers while giving students a clear pathway to stable, high-paying careers," he said.

Although this is an associate degree program, Parrillo said the college is working on an applied science bachelor degree in modeling and simulation engineering to submit to the Ohio Department of Higher Education for approval. This would then create a stacking program of one-year certificate to two-year associate to four-year bachelors.

The program, which was approved by the Ohio Department of Education, begins spring semester and is now enrolling for classes, which start Jan. 12.

Financial aid and scholarships are available. To enroll, visit clarkstate.edu. For more information, contact Bolender at bolenderr@clarkstate.edu.

Advanced training in echocardiography

The college is also looking at short-term certificate options to create more opportunities for those with degrees in different fields and increase the stacking nature of the program pathway, Parrillo said.

The ODE also approved a new technical certificate in echocardiography to registered sonographers looking for advanced training. This is a non-invasive ultrasound test that uses sound waves to create images of the heart, which help clinicians assess how well the heart is functioning, evaluate valve concerns, identify past heart damage and detect blood clots or abnormal growths.

“Cardiac ultrasound is a critical tool in diagnosing and treating a wide range of heart conditions. This new credential reflects Clark State’s ongoing efforts to address workforce shortages in sonography by offering opportunities for professional cross-training in echocardiography,” said Megan Platfoot, assistant professor who oversaw the college’s application for the echo certificate.

Those interested in the certificate, which can be completed in less than a year, must apply to Clark State, be actively working in the field and hold a degree in diagnostic medical sonography.

“Employment demand for cardiac sonographers remains strong across Ohio. Health systems in the Dayton, Columbus and Cincinnati regions regularly advertise openings for echo technologists and cardiac sonographers, reflecting the ongoing need for trained professionals,” Platfoot said.

In Ohio, the annual pay for entry-level echo positions ranges from the mid-$60,000s to more than $80,000 in larger metro areas or specialty hospital settings, Platfoot said, according to salary.com.

Enrollment for the certificate is open, with classes beginning Jan. 12. To apply, visit go.clarkstate.edu/apply-echocardiography.

For more information, contact Platfoot at platfootm@clarkstate.edu or 937-328-7970.