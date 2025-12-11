Culture Café leaving location, existing café to operate under new name

Culture Café will operate at the space, 1010 N. Murray St., until Dec. 31 at noon. The store will close for a week to allow the health department to come in and get permits changed, and it will reopen Jan. 6 as Brown’s Café, Grace Brown said.

“We wish our partners well, as they do us; this isn’t a bitter breakup,” Grace Brown said.

The Loves and Browns are in different places personally and professionally, and it made more sense to part ways, she said.

Tammi Love did not return a request for comment but posted a letter on Facebook, in which she asked patrons to follow Culture Café on social media and its website for updates, “including future ways to shop Culture Coffee online.”

Culture Café features east African teas and coffee, as well as pastries from local bakers and breads made by Grace Brown.

Brown’s Café will continue to offer homemade bread but the drink menu will change some, with more coffee offerings than those from Kenya, Brown said. Details on specific changes are forthcoming, she said.

There was some confusion on social media about whether the café was closing altogether, and Brown said some customers were upset at the idea. She said the community has embraced the café since it opened three months ago.

The café is open 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday. It will be closed Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

The hours will remain the same with the new name.