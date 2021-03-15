Clark State aiming for both face-to-face, online classes in the fall

Clark State College is working on plans on how the fall semester will go a year after the coronavirus pandemic.
“Our plans for fall semester will be getting a little more back to what things looked like prior to the pandemic,” said Tiffany Hunter, Provost and Vice President of Academic Affairs.
Hunter said final edits are being made to the fall semester schedule now, and registration beings on March 22.
“We are aiming for 50% of our classes being face-to-face and 50% being online,” she said. “We will utilize traditional face-to-face, fully online and hybrid modalities for the 2021-22 academic year.”
For students who will be attending or returning to Clark State in the fall, there are many options for tuition assistance.
Some types of tuition assistance include:
- For high school graduates in the College Credit Plus program who have earned 30 credits or more and have a 3.0 GPA, they can finish their remaining 30 credit hours at Clark State with no tuition charge
- K-12 students in the Champion City Scholars Program can attend Clark State tuition free after high school graduation
- The college offers a $3,000 scholarship to Tech Prep graduates
- More than 50 Foundation Scholarship for students to apply to - summer semester scholarships open April 1 and fall semester scholarships open June 1
- Flexible payment options including available financial aid
For more information, visit the college’s website.