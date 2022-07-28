BreakingNews
Clark State celebrates 60th anniversary at county fair

Leslie Ray, from Clark State College, passes out cupcakes for Clark State's 60th Anniversary Thursday, July 28, 2022 in their booth at the Clark County Fair. BILL LACKEY/STAFF

Leslie Ray, from Clark State College, passes out cupcakes for Clark State's 60th Anniversary Thursday, July 28, 2022 in their booth at the Clark County Fair. BILL LACKEY/STAFF

News
By
28 minutes ago

Clark State College continued its 60th anniversary celebration Thursday by passing out cupcakes at the county fair.

“As we move into the second half of our year-long 60th anniversary celebration, we look forward to commemorating the accomplishments of Clark State’s past, present and future,” said President Jo Alice Blondin.

Clark State College passed out cupcakes for Clark State's 60th Anniversary Thursday, July 28, 2022 in their booth at the Clark County Fair. BILL LACKEY/STAFF

Credit: Bill Lackey

Clark State College passed out cupcakes for Clark State's 60th Anniversary Thursday, July 28, 2022 in their booth at the Clark County Fair. BILL LACKEY/STAFF

Credit: Bill Lackey

Clark State College passed out cupcakes for Clark State's 60th Anniversary Thursday, July 28, 2022 in their booth at the Clark County Fair. BILL LACKEY/STAFF

Credit: Bill Lackey

Credit: Bill Lackey

“Clark State is an ever-present resource for those looking to obtain a certificate or degree, or further their career with workforce skills training. Clark State is proud to be a community partner with many businesses that look to our faculty, staff and graduates to fill workforce needs in the area.”

ExplorePrevious: Clark State’s growth continues as school celebrates 60 years

The college, which began its celebration in February with its 60th annual Charter Night, started in 1962, but the charter was effective in 1966. Over the last 60 years, Clark State has received several awards for its achievements in diversity, equity and inclusion, workforce development, community partnerships and outreach, and educational milestones.

A history committee has been appointed and is working to publish a book marking the college’s growth and achievements called “Clark State College: 60 years of Academic and Community Success” that is set to be available in December.

“The content is a timeline of major events in Clark State’s history, from the founding of the college in 1962 to present day,” said Melinda Mohler, professor of history.

ExploreDave Chappelle’s real estate company buys downtown Dayton building

While the 60th anniversary celebration commemorates past accomplishments, it also highlighters the future of the college.

“The communities that we serve continue to celebrate the 60th Anniversary of the founding of Clark State College, and while our history is significant, a focus on our future is essential,” Blondin said.

“Clark State has worked diligently to keep a laser focus on the students we serve, and we are doing this through the recognition that the future of higher education, in general, is largely dependent upon the future of work and training a skilled workforce.”

