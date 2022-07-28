Clark State celebrates 60th anniversary at county fair

A history committee has been appointed and is working to publish a book marking the college’s growth and achievements called “Clark State College: 60 years of Academic and Community Success” that is set to be available in December.

“The content is a timeline of major events in Clark State’s history, from the founding of the college in 1962 to present day,” said Melinda Mohler, professor of history.

While the 60th anniversary celebration commemorates past accomplishments, it also highlighters the future of the college.

“The communities that we serve continue to celebrate the 60th Anniversary of the founding of Clark State College, and while our history is significant, a focus on our future is essential,” Blondin said.

“Clark State has worked diligently to keep a laser focus on the students we serve, and we are doing this through the recognition that the future of higher education, in general, is largely dependent upon the future of work and training a skilled workforce.”