Clark State appoints new assistant dean of health, human and public services

Clark State College has appointed Dr. Christopher Green as assistant dean of health, human and public services (HHPS), according to a release from the school.
Green joined the college earlier this month from Allen Community College in Burlingame, Kansas where he served as Associate Dean for Academic Affairs.
“I have almost nine years of diverse higher education administration at various colleges including support staff, administrative leadership, and teaching roles,” Green said. “Therefore, I believe this diverse experience will allow me to work cooperatively and collaboratively with Clark State and its community of faculty, students, and staff to achieve continued academic and professional excellence.”
Green said the caring environment and culture of the college as well as the work being done around diversity, equity and inclusion is what attracted him to Clark State, the release stated.
Green’s background makes him well equipped to support students and faculty in the college’s HHPS, said Dean of HHPS Dr. Rhoda Sommers.
“He has served in various leadership roles at other community colleges and taught Health Services Administration courses. These experiences encompass both urban and rural campuses which is especially pertinent to our student population,” she said.
Green said he looks forward to working with the team and community, and his goal is to build a robust school of academic programs that meet the specialized needs of all students, especially students of color and women.
“It’s my hope that the HHPS programs will continue to experience high student enrollment as we move toward the end of the COVID-19 pandemic,” he said.