Clark fairgrounds to host robotics league national championship Saturday

Event is free, with battle bots teams from across the nation starting competition at 8:30 a.m.
A team from Kent State University reacts after winning a Bot battle during the Xtreme Bots and Xtreme Drone Soccer competition Saturday, March 23, 2024 at the Clark County Fairgrounds. BILL LACKEY/STAFF

Credit: Bill Lackey

Springfield will host the National Robotics League robotics national competition at the Clark County Fairgrounds on Saturday, the first time this phase will be held in Ohio.

The battle bots competition will be in the Mercantile building at 8:30 a.m. Saturday. Doors open at 8 a.m. and all are welcome to the free event. Food vendors will be open.

A group of manufacturers from Dayton, Cincinnati and Columbus are putting on the event to encourage interest in high-tech and advanced engineering careers, said Steve Staub, a member of the planning committee.

“We have the best teams from around the country. We have just under 40 teams and they’re here from California and Missouri and Colorado and Pennsylvania and Texas,” Staub said. “All high school kids design and build these battle bots to beat the tar out of each other in the arena.”

The top high school robotics teams from across the country will battle gladiator-style in the 15-pound class for the National Robotics League Championship title. The league aims to build practical knowledge of STEM skills for manufacturing.

“By formalizing ties between schools or youth organizations and manufacturing partners, students gain a better understanding and become enthusiastic about the career possibilities in manufacturing,” the NRL says on its website. “Also, manufacturers are able to build valuable industry-school connections and workforce talent pipelines by helping competitors engineer a lean, mean, fighting machine.”

The local regional robotics program is Xtreme STEM, which is hosting Saturday’s event.

Clark County has hosted regionals before but never nationals. Staub said this is an opportunity to see the best teams from around the nation, as far as California.

Sparks fly as two bots in the 15 pound class smash into each other during the Xtreme Bots and Xtreme Drone Soccer competition Saturday, March 23, 2024 at the Clark County Fairground. The event featured teams of middle school, high school and even college students battling in different weight classes with their customized remote-controlled robots and drones. The competitions are under the Xtreme STEM organization, which has several programs including BOTS and drones, to get middle and high school students involved in STEM. There were two Clark County teams in the competition, one from Hayward Middle School and one from Cliff Park High School. BILL LACKEY/STAFF

Credit: Bill Lackey

icon to expand image

Credit: Bill Lackey

About the Author

Jessica Orozco covers crime, courts, government and more in Clark County for the Springfield-News Sun. She previously covered crime and courts for The Lima News, and before that, Orozco interned at The Columbus Dispatch on the metro desk. Orozco has a bachelor of arts in journalism from Ohio State University, from where she graduated in May 2022.