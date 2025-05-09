Clark fairgrounds to host robotics league national championship Saturday

A group of manufacturers from Dayton, Cincinnati and Columbus are putting on the event to encourage interest in high-tech and advanced engineering careers, said Steve Staub, a member of the planning committee.

“We have the best teams from around the country. We have just under 40 teams and they’re here from California and Missouri and Colorado and Pennsylvania and Texas,” Staub said. “All high school kids design and build these battle bots to beat the tar out of each other in the arena.”

The top high school robotics teams from across the country will battle gladiator-style in the 15-pound class for the National Robotics League Championship title. The league aims to build practical knowledge of STEM skills for manufacturing.

“By formalizing ties between schools or youth organizations and manufacturing partners, students gain a better understanding and become enthusiastic about the career possibilities in manufacturing,” the NRL says on its website. “Also, manufacturers are able to build valuable industry-school connections and workforce talent pipelines by helping competitors engineer a lean, mean, fighting machine.”

The local regional robotics program is Xtreme STEM, which is hosting Saturday’s event.

Clark County has hosted regionals before but never nationals. Staub said this is an opportunity to see the best teams from around the nation, as far as California.