Clark County voters to meet local, state candidates

Explore Local statehouse candidates debate for March primary election

The 10th District encompasses Clark, Greene and Clinton counties.

Former Ohio Rep. Kyle Koehler and Sugarcreek Twp. trustee Carolyn Destefani are the Republicans running to replace Sen. Bob Hackett in the 10th district. Hackett does not live in the newly redrawn 10th district, and his term expires with the general election.

Democrat candidate Daniel McGregor will face the Republican who wins the March 19 primary in November’s general election.

The 71st District comprises part of southern Clark County, and Greene and Clinton counties.

Joshua Day, Bob Fudge, Tyler Scott and Levi Dean are the Republicans running to face off against Democrat James Duffee in November.

