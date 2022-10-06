springfield-news-sun logo
Clark County voters: See what’s on your ballot in the Nov. 8 election

News
By
1 hour ago
Voters will decide races for federal, state and county-level offices, plus local tax levies

Here’s a look at what is on the Nov. 8 general election ballot for voters in Clark County. The deadline to register to vote is Tuesday, Oct. 11, and early voting starts Wednesday, Oct. 12.

STATEWIDE RACES

** U.S. Senate — Democrat Tim Ryan vs. Republican J.D. Vance … plus four approved write-in candidates

** Ohio Governor — Republican incumbent Mike DeWine/Jon Husted vs. Democrat Nan Whaley/Cheryl Stephens … plus four approved write-in tickets

** Ohio Auditor — Republican incumbent Keith Faber vs. Democrat Taylor Sappington

** Ohio Treasurer — Republican incumbent Robert Sprague vs. Democrat Scott Schertzer

** Ohio Attorney General — Republican incumbent Dave Yost vs. Democrat Jeff Crossman

** Ohio Secretary of State — Republican incumbent Frank LaRose vs. Democrat Chelsea Clark. … plus unaffiliated Terpsehore “Tore” Maras

** Ohio Supreme Court chief justice — Democrat Jennifer Brunner vs. Republican Sharon Kennedy

** Ohio Supreme Court justice — Republican incumbent Pat Fischer vs. Democrat Terri Jamison

** Ohio Supreme Court justice — Republican incumbent Pat DeWine vs. Democrat Marilyn Zayas

STATEWIDE ISSUES

** Proposed amendment to prohibit noncitizens from voting in Ohio’s state or local elections

** Proposed amendment to change the standards for setting bail.

U.S. CONGRESSIONAL RACES

** 10th District (south/central Clark Co.) — Republican incumbent Mike Turner vs. Democrat David Esrati

** 15th District (rest of Clark Co.) — Republican incumbent Mike Carey vs. Democrat Gary Josephson

OHIO STATEHOUSE RACES

** State Rep. District 71 (far south and east Clark Co.) — Republican incumbent Bill Dean vs. Democrat James Harvey Duffee

** State Rep. District 74 (rest of Clark Co.) — Republican Bernard Willis vs. Democrat Daniel Saks

COUNTYWIDE RACES

** County Commissioner — Republican incumbent Sasha Rittenhouse vs. independents Dale Henry and Tracey Tackett

** County Common Pleas Judge — Republican Brian Driscoll vs. Democrat Regina Richards and vs. Independent Robert Lancaster

LOCAL TAX LEVIES AND OTHER ISSUES

Green Township Fire District 1 levy (1.5 mills, renewal, 5 years)

Green Township Fire District 1 levy (1 mill, renewal, 5 years)

Green Township Fire District 2 levy (1 mill, renewal, 5 years)

Green Township Fire District 2 levy (1 mill, renewal, 5 years) separate levies with same terms

Pike Township roads levy (2 mills, renewal, 5 years)

Pike Township roads levy (1 mill, renewal, 5 years)

Pike Township fire/EMS levy (2.5 mills, renewal, 5 years)

Moorefield Township roads levy (1 mill, renewal, 5 years)

Moorefield Township fire/EMS levy (1 mill, renewal, 5 years)

German Township fire/EMS levy (1 mill, renewal, 5 years) excludes village of Tremont City

Harmony Township roads levy (1.8 mills, renewal, 5 years) excludes village of South Vienna

Pleasant Township roads levy (1.4 mills, renewal, 5 years) excludes village of Catawba

New Carlisle Library levy (0.9 mills, renewal, 5 years)

Springfield Township EMS levy (0.4 mills, renewal, 5 years)

Springfield Township Precinct T-6, local option on Sunday liquor sales for Casey’s General Store, 4401 S. Charleston Pike.

UNCONTESTED RACES

There are several other races where only one candidate is named on the ballot

** Court of Appeals judge, District 2 — All three Republican incumbents (Mary Kate Huffman, Ronald C. Lewis and Mike Tucker) have no challengers.

** County Auditor — Republican incumbent John Federer has no challenger

** County Common Pleas Judge — Republican incumbent Douglas Rastatter has no challenger

