Clark County voters: See what’s on your ballot in the Nov. 8 election

Here’s a look at what is on the Nov. 8 general election ballot for voters in Clark County. The deadline to register to vote is Tuesday, Oct. 11, and early voting starts Wednesday, Oct. 12.
STATEWIDE RACES
** U.S. Senate — Democrat Tim Ryan vs. Republican J.D. Vance … plus four approved write-in candidates
** Ohio Governor — Republican incumbent Mike DeWine/Jon Husted vs. Democrat Nan Whaley/Cheryl Stephens … plus four approved write-in tickets
** Ohio Auditor — Republican incumbent Keith Faber vs. Democrat Taylor Sappington
** Ohio Treasurer — Republican incumbent Robert Sprague vs. Democrat Scott Schertzer
** Ohio Attorney General — Republican incumbent Dave Yost vs. Democrat Jeff Crossman
** Ohio Secretary of State — Republican incumbent Frank LaRose vs. Democrat Chelsea Clark. … plus unaffiliated Terpsehore “Tore” Maras
** Ohio Supreme Court chief justice — Democrat Jennifer Brunner vs. Republican Sharon Kennedy
** Ohio Supreme Court justice — Republican incumbent Pat Fischer vs. Democrat Terri Jamison
** Ohio Supreme Court justice — Republican incumbent Pat DeWine vs. Democrat Marilyn Zayas
STATEWIDE ISSUES
** Proposed amendment to prohibit noncitizens from voting in Ohio’s state or local elections
** Proposed amendment to change the standards for setting bail.
U.S. CONGRESSIONAL RACES
** 10th District (south/central Clark Co.) — Republican incumbent Mike Turner vs. Democrat David Esrati
** 15th District (rest of Clark Co.) — Republican incumbent Mike Carey vs. Democrat Gary Josephson
OHIO STATEHOUSE RACES
** State Rep. District 71 (far south and east Clark Co.) — Republican incumbent Bill Dean vs. Democrat James Harvey Duffee
** State Rep. District 74 (rest of Clark Co.) — Republican Bernard Willis vs. Democrat Daniel Saks
COUNTYWIDE RACES
** County Commissioner — Republican incumbent Sasha Rittenhouse vs. independents Dale Henry and Tracey Tackett
** County Common Pleas Judge — Republican Brian Driscoll vs. Democrat Regina Richards and vs. Independent Robert Lancaster
LOCAL TAX LEVIES AND OTHER ISSUES
Green Township Fire District 1 levy (1.5 mills, renewal, 5 years)
Green Township Fire District 1 levy (1 mill, renewal, 5 years)
Green Township Fire District 2 levy (1 mill, renewal, 5 years)
Green Township Fire District 2 levy (1 mill, renewal, 5 years) separate levies with same terms
Pike Township roads levy (2 mills, renewal, 5 years)
Pike Township roads levy (1 mill, renewal, 5 years)
Pike Township fire/EMS levy (2.5 mills, renewal, 5 years)
Moorefield Township roads levy (1 mill, renewal, 5 years)
Moorefield Township fire/EMS levy (1 mill, renewal, 5 years)
German Township fire/EMS levy (1 mill, renewal, 5 years) excludes village of Tremont City
Harmony Township roads levy (1.8 mills, renewal, 5 years) excludes village of South Vienna
Pleasant Township roads levy (1.4 mills, renewal, 5 years) excludes village of Catawba
New Carlisle Library levy (0.9 mills, renewal, 5 years)
Springfield Township EMS levy (0.4 mills, renewal, 5 years)
Springfield Township Precinct T-6, local option on Sunday liquor sales for Casey’s General Store, 4401 S. Charleston Pike.
UNCONTESTED RACES
There are several other races where only one candidate is named on the ballot
** Court of Appeals judge, District 2 — All three Republican incumbents (Mary Kate Huffman, Ronald C. Lewis and Mike Tucker) have no challengers.
** County Auditor — Republican incumbent John Federer has no challenger
** County Common Pleas Judge — Republican incumbent Douglas Rastatter has no challenger
About the Author