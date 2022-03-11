Clark County sheriff’s office investigating second death of an inmate since February

The sheriff’s office says Jordan was found in his cell Wednesday afternoon by deputies and a medic unit was called to the jail at 2:15 p.m.

Burchett said that deputies check cells and on inmates every hour and that medics were called following a routine check. She said prior, Jordan did not show outward signs of depression or an intention to commit suicide.

Jordan is the second inmate to recently die from what is believed to be from a self-inflicted injury. Another inmate is believed to have committed suicide in February after being sentenced to life in prison for a gas station shooting that left one dead and several others injured.

Emil Witherspoon, 44, of Springfield was found dead on Feb. 4 at the Clark County Jail just hours after being sentenced for the murder of a man during a Springfield Speedway gas station shooting that happened over the summer.

The shooting that occurred over the summer had also resulted in the injury of three others.

Witherspoon had been found guilty of aggravated murder, two counts of murder, four counts of felonious assault, three counts of attempted murder and tampering with evidence in connection to the July 10 shooting, according to court records.