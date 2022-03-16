Clark County Sheriff’s Office awarded $58K-plus grant for recruitment efforts

The $58,249 grant is meant to help increase recruitment efforts through programming at area schools, including Clark State College’s Criminal Justice Program. The funding was provided to a dozen local law enforcement agencies from the Ohio Office of Law Enforcement Recruitment.

The sheriff’s office will partner with superintendents at seven Clark County districts, including Clark-Shawnee, Greenon, Northeastern, Northwestern, Southeastern, Springfield and Tecumseh, where school resource officers will work with principals, staff and students. The sheriff’s office will also launch a marketing plan aimed at engaging female and minority candidates.