Clark County sergeant recognized for Project Woman efforts

“We don’t care if it is your first or 50th time calling for service,” she said, “we are here to treat you with respect and dignity and help to the best of our ability.”

Jones also consults for the International Association of Chiefs of Police (IACP) and the Department of Justice (OVW) with regard to intimate partner and LGBTQ+ Issues.

“Project Woman and the community are fortunate to have the support, expertise, and commitment of Denise and the Clark County Sheriff’s Office as we work to end domestic violence and sexual assault,” Project Woman executive director Laura Baxter said.

Jones received a plaque for the Chrysalis Award in October.