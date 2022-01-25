Beloved former youth football coach in Springfield dies at 40

More than 20 years ago, Strother moved to Springfield and worked at Assurant. That’s when he started coaching the Springfield Little Tigers and later his son Brayden, who’s now 15 and an eighth grader at Catholic Central. Brayden’s mom is Kimberly Walker Strother, of Springfield.

In Virginia, Strother was engaged to Megan Hunt, and the couple had three kids: Malachi, 3; and 8-month-old twins, Isaiah and Isabella.

“He truly was amazing man wonderful coach,” Hunt said. “He inspired so many young men on and off the field. He was always there for them no matter what they needed if it was football or just someone to talk to. He was such amazing father to his kids. I got to watch him coach for five years. His love for the game was so much more than just football. He truly loved that sport. To watch him help young guys was just so amazing. He always wanted them to do better and be better and to make something for themselves.”

Cornell Strother and his children: Brayden, 15, top; 8-month-old twins, Isaiah and Isabella, in his arms; Sophia, 9, center, and; Malachi, 3, right.