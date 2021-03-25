Clark County sends out letters to new Electric Aggregation Program residents

The Board of Clark County Commissioners has sent out information letters to residents eligible for the Electric Aggregation Program.
The letters offer information about how to opt into and out of the county program, which was approved in March 2020.
The program is available to Green, Harmony, Moorefield, Pleasant and Springfield Twps. residents and will begin in May and run until May 2023.
“Electric and natural gas governmental aggregation allows eligible households and small businesses that participate the opportunity to save money on the generation portion of their electric bills by grouping together to increase their purchasing power,” a statement from the county said. “Residents are also able to leave the aggregation program at any time with no fee.”
If you receive the letter and wish to enroll, you don’t have to do anything, according to the letter. Residents will simply continue paying their current local utility provider.
If residents wish to opt out of the program, there is no fee to cancel, the letter says. Simply call 877-726-0214 by April 8.
County residents in Bethel Twp., German Twp., Mad River Twp., Madison Twp, Pike Twp., New Carlisle and Springfield will continue to participate in their own governmental aggregation programs.