Clark County says Springfield responders can now use 9-1-1 computer dispatch system

The county “rebuilt the entire virtual environment within several days of the disruption, and select personnel began testing over the weekend,” according to a county statement.

According to the county, the CAD system was never interrupted while it repaired the virtual environment.

“The county worked to rebuild the network over a 72-hour period to accommodate vendor updates to their 9-1-1 software,” said Clark County Commission President Melanie Flax Wilt. “After extensive testing, we are bringing city and county users back onto the network through the virtual desktop environment. During this time, there has been no interruption of dispatch services to our residents. Our county team has demonstrated their continued dedication to our residents, and we are committed to matters of public safety as our most urgent priority.”

An update from Motorola, the vendor, caused the outage of the virtual environment but did not impact the CAD system, county officials said. Clark County executed an emergency contract to hire a consultant who helped bring the environment back up and running.

In a statement Monday, Springfield City Manager Bryan Heck, Springfield Police Chief Allison Elliott and Fire Rescue Division Chief Jacob King said that the connectivity issues were “significantly impacting public safety services and the city’s ability to provide efficient service to the community.”

City officials said its chief concerns were a reduced efficiency in service delivery with CAD connectivity issues causing delays in dispatching and responding to calls, increased radio traffic, a risk of missing important details and an impact on officer productivity with public safety staff spending more time communicating via radio and causing it to take more time to clear calls for service.