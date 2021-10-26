Clark County road to be closed for 3 days for rail improvement

Bridge construction on Interstate 70 between U.S. 68 and S.R. 72. The contractor has shifted the final traffic pattern of I-70 east onto the newly constructed pavement between U.S. 68 and S.R. 72. Two lanes on I-70 in each direction will remain open to drivers, but crews will be working on the inside pavement and median.

Explore Four running for three seats on Springfield City Commission

Resurfacing on U.S. 40 in Springfield. There will be nightly lane closures from Limestone Street (S.R. 72) to Greenmount Avenue through Sunday, Oct. 31.

Pavement repairs and resurfacing on State Route 36 in Champaign County. There will be lane closures in each direction between North Locust Street and Berwick Drive through 6 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 29.