Clark County road to be closed for 3 days for rail improvement

Caption
News
By Brooke Spurlock
28 minutes ago
Other road projects also having impact on Clark and Champaign county roads.

A Clark County road will be closed for most of this week.

East Leffel Lane in Springfield Twp. between Stowe Drive and South Burnett Road will be closed to through traffic at the railroad crossing today through Thursday, Oct. 28, according to a release from the Clark County Engineer.

The road will be closed for a rail improvement project.

According to the Ohio Department of Transportation, other construction that is anticipated to affect highways in Clark and Champaign county areas include:

Lane widening on Interstate 70 between U.S. 68 and State Route 72. There will be a traffic shift, ramp closures and lane restrictions in each direction to create three continuous lanes on I-70 in Clark County. The estimated completion for this project is Spring 2022.

Bridge construction on Interstate 70 between U.S. 68 and S.R. 72. The contractor has shifted the final traffic pattern of I-70 east onto the newly constructed pavement between U.S. 68 and S.R. 72. Two lanes on I-70 in each direction will remain open to drivers, but crews will be working on the inside pavement and median.

Resurfacing on U.S. 40 in Springfield. There will be nightly lane closures from Limestone Street (S.R. 72) to Greenmount Avenue through Sunday, Oct. 31.

Pavement repairs and resurfacing on State Route 36 in Champaign County. There will be lane closures in each direction between North Locust Street and Berwick Drive through 6 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 29.

