BEST OF SPRINGFIELD: Winners in food, dining and drinking in 2021

The people have spoken in the Best of Springfield for 2021, picking winners in 43 categories covering all facets of life in the area.
Do you need some new ideas for places to go or things to do? Below is a look at the winners in our food, dining and drinking categories for this year.
Best Bakery
First place: Le Torte Dolci Bakery
Second place: Schuler’s Bakery
Third place: D. Sweets, Cookies & Gifts, LLC
Best Bar Food
First place: Station 1
Second place: O’Conners Irish Pub
Third place: Bogeys At Rocky Lakes
Best Bar/Brewpub
First place: Mother Stewart’s Brewing
Second place: Station1
Third place: O’Conners Irish Pub
Best BBQ
First place: Rudy’s Smokehouse
Second place: Fat Racks Smoking Co.
Third place: Christian Brothers Meat Company
Best Breakfast
First place: Ironworks Waffle Café
Second place: Olympic Coney Island
Third place: Mundy’s Diner
Best Burger
First place: Five Guys
Second place: The Ridgewood Café
Third place: Myers Burgers and Wings
Best Chinese Food
First place: Hung Lung
Second place: Golden Chopsticks
Third place: Panda
Best Cocktail
First place: The Market Bar
Second place: Speakeasy Ramen
Third place: Stella Bleu Bistro
Best Coffeehouse
First place: Scout’s Café
Second place: Winans Chocolates + Coffees
Third place: Coffee Expressions
Best Dine-In Restaurant
First place: Stella Bleu Bistro
Second place: Speakeasy Ramen
Third place: Cecil and Lime
Best Donuts
First place: Schuler’s Bakery
Second place: Le Torte Dolci Bakery
Third place: Dunkin’
Best Farmers Market Vendor
First place: On the Rise
Second place: Red Moon Ranch
Third place: Pendletons
Best Food Truck
First place: EAT Food Truck and Catering
Second place: Fat Racks Smoking Co.
Third place: Christian Brothers Meat Company
Best Ice Cream
First place: Young’s Jersey Dairy
Second place: Hershey’s Ice Cream
Third place: Lee Ann’s Dairy Delight
Best Italian Food
First place: Fratelli’s
Second place: Olive Garden Italian Restaurant
Third place: Mic’s Italian Restaurant
Best Lunch Spot
First place: Speakeasy Ramen
Second place: COhatch Springfield
Third place: Salato Deli
Best Mexican Food
First place: Los Mariachis
Second place: Casa Del Sabor
Third place: El Toro
Best Pizza
First place: Hickory Inn
Second place: Mikey’s Pizza
Third place: Station1
Best Steak
First place: Texas Roadhouse
Second place: Cecil and Lime
Third place: Hickory Inn
Best Wings/Chicken
First place: Roosters
Second place: Buffalo Wild Wings
Third place: Station1