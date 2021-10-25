springfield-news-sun logo
X

BEST OF SPRINGFIELD: Winners in food, dining and drinking in 2021

Best of Springfield special section cover, 2021
Caption
Best of Springfield special section cover, 2021

News
By Staff Report
19 minutes ago

The people have spoken in the Best of Springfield for 2021, picking winners in 43 categories covering all facets of life in the area.

Do you need some new ideas for places to go or things to do? Below is a look at the winners in our food, dining and drinking categories for this year.

Best Bakery

First place: Le Torte Dolci Bakery

Second place: Schuler’s Bakery

Third place: D. Sweets, Cookies & Gifts, LLC

Best Bar Food

First place: Station 1

Second place: O’Conners Irish Pub

Third place: Bogeys At Rocky Lakes

Best Bar/Brewpub

First place: Mother Stewart’s Brewing

Second place: Station1

Third place: O’Conners Irish Pub

Best BBQ

First place: Rudy’s Smokehouse

Second place: Fat Racks Smoking Co.

Third place: Christian Brothers Meat Company

Best Breakfast

First place: Ironworks Waffle Café

Second place: Olympic Coney Island

Third place: Mundy’s Diner

Best Burger

First place: Five Guys

Second place: The Ridgewood Café

Third place: Myers Burgers and Wings

Best Chinese Food

First place: Hung Lung

Second place: Golden Chopsticks

Third place: Panda

Best Cocktail

First place: The Market Bar

Second place: Speakeasy Ramen

Third place: Stella Bleu Bistro

Best Coffeehouse

First place: Scout’s Café

Second place: Winans Chocolates + Coffees

Third place: Coffee Expressions

Best Dine-In Restaurant

First place: Stella Bleu Bistro

Second place: Speakeasy Ramen

Third place: Cecil and Lime

Best Donuts

First place: Schuler’s Bakery

Second place: Le Torte Dolci Bakery

Third place: Dunkin’

Best Farmers Market Vendor

First place: On the Rise

Second place: Red Moon Ranch

Third place: Pendletons

Best Food Truck

First place: EAT Food Truck and Catering

Second place: Fat Racks Smoking Co.

Third place: Christian Brothers Meat Company

Best Ice Cream

First place: Young’s Jersey Dairy

Second place: Hershey’s Ice Cream

Third place: Lee Ann’s Dairy Delight

Best Italian Food

First place: Fratelli’s

Second place: Olive Garden Italian Restaurant

Third place: Mic’s Italian Restaurant

Best Lunch Spot

First place: Speakeasy Ramen

Second place: COhatch Springfield

Third place: Salato Deli

Best Mexican Food

First place: Los Mariachis

Second place: Casa Del Sabor

Third place: El Toro

Best Pizza

First place: Hickory Inn

Second place: Mikey’s Pizza

Third place: Station1

Best Steak

First place: Texas Roadhouse

Second place: Cecil and Lime

Third place: Hickory Inn

Best Wings/Chicken

First place: Roosters

Second place: Buffalo Wild Wings

Third place: Station1

In Other News
1
Three vie for two Springfield Twp. trustee seats
2
Ohio Medical Marijuana Users Say Prices Still Too High
3
Four running for three seats on Springfield City Commission
4
BEST OF SPRINGFIELD: DJ Chill recognized for firefighting, music...
5
Voters choose the Best of Springfield in 43 categories
© 2021 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top