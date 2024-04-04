Clark County recognizes Child Abuse Prevention month

Credit: Bill Lackey

Credit: Bill Lackey

News
By
55 minutes ago
X

Clark County is recognizing April as Child Abuse Prevention Month, building awareness of abuse and neglect.

Clark County Department of Job and Family Services Director Virginia Martycz said in the last year, there were 3,253 calls reporting concerns about children to Family and Children Services.

“If something doesn’t seem right, let my staff know; they’re trained and they know how to screen it out [and] they know what to look for,” Martycz said. “You may have that one last piece of information needed that we’re looking for to connect the dots.”

The month is recognized nationally in an effort to promote the health, safety and wellbeing of children. According to the National Children’s Alliance, more than 600,000 children are abused in the U.S each year.

Blue and silver pinwheels were planted outside the Job and Family Services offices, as well as other locations in the county to bring awareness to the month.

In Other News
1
Clark County Common Pleas Court cases
2
Clark County Municipal Court cases
3
Springfield group to perform original ballet ‘Pandora’s Box’
4
Tecumseh Land Trust to buy development rights of local farms
5
Wittenberg to host WittClipse viewing party for campus, activities for...

About the Author

Jessica Orozco covers crime, courts and government in Clark County for the Springfield-News Sun. She previously covered crime and courts for The Lima News, and before that, Orozco interned at The Columbus Dispatch on the metro desk. Orozco has a bachelor of arts in journalism from Ohio State University, from where she graduated in May 2022.

© 2024 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top