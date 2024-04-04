Clark County recognizes Child Abuse Prevention month

“If something doesn’t seem right, let my staff know; they’re trained and they know how to screen it out [and] they know what to look for,” Martycz said. “You may have that one last piece of information needed that we’re looking for to connect the dots.”

The month is recognized nationally in an effort to promote the health, safety and wellbeing of children. According to the National Children’s Alliance, more than 600,000 children are abused in the U.S each year.

Blue and silver pinwheels were planted outside the Job and Family Services offices, as well as other locations in the county to bring awareness to the month.