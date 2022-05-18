springfield-news-sun logo
Clark County Pet of the Week

Meet Scarlet. She is a 55-65 lb., shepherd mix, around 1-2 years old. Unfortunately, this poor girl was abandoned at the dog park, and she is such a sweetie. She is active, playful and seems to be okay with other dogs. However, we do always recommend a meet-n-greet prior to adopting. Her adoption fee this week is $77 as she is the Pet of the Week. That includes her vaccines, alteration, microchip, dog license, and a free vet check. Call 937-521-2140 for an appointment to meet her. Clark County Dog Shelter is at 5201 Urbana Road, Springfield. CONTRIBUTED

31 minutes ago

