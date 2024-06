Meet Apex! He is a 7-month-old Husky mix, around 40 lbs. He is an all-round wonderful boy. This high-spirited little boy loves all dogs, kids and people. He would do great in just about any home setting. His adoption fee this week is $22, as he is pet of the week. That includes his neuter, vaccines, microchip, and a 2024 dog license. Stop by the shelter to meet him. Clark County Dog Shelter is at 5201 Urbana Road, Springfield. CONTRIBUTED