Clark County Pet of the Week

Looking for a new companion? Meet Biscuit. This young sweet girl is a mixed breed around 50 lbs. She is such a lovable girl who gets along well with children and other dogs. Her adoption fee this week is $22, as she is Clark County Dog Shelter’s pet of the week. Clark County Dog Shelter is at 5201 Urbana Road, Springfield. CONTRIBUTED
