Clark County Pet of the Week

Meet Lacie! She is a 6-month-old Boxer Mix, around 26 lbs. She is very sweet, loving and playful. She would make an excellent family pet. We have not seen any issues with other dogs here at the shelter. However, we do recommend bringing in your dog to meet her, to see if it’s a good match. Her adoption fee this week is $111 as she is Pet of the Week. That includes her spay, vaccines, microchip, heartworm test, dog license, and a free vet check. Call 937-521-2140 if you’re interested in meeting Lacie. Clark County Dog Shelter is at 5201 Urbana Road, Springfield. CONTRIBUTED

