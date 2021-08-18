springfield-news-sun logo
X

Clark County Pet of the Week

Daisy is a very sweet approximately 6 year old mixed breed that needs a family to love her. Daisy is around 60 lbs of love and affection. Daisy is spayed, vaccinated, microchipped, vet checked and licensed for only $22 as she is our PET OF THE WEEK.
Caption
Daisy is a very sweet approximately 6 year old mixed breed that needs a family to love her. Daisy is around 60 lbs of love and affection. Daisy is spayed, vaccinated, microchipped, vet checked and licensed for only $22 as she is our PET OF THE WEEK.

Credit: Tia Clyburn

Credit: Tia Clyburn

News
By , Staff Writer
12 minutes ago

Daisy is a very sweet approximately 6 year old mixed breed that needs a family to love her. Daisy is around 60 lbs of love and affection. Daisy is spayed, vaccinated, microchipped, vet checked and licensed for only $22 as she is our Pet of the Week. Come meet Lilly at the Clark County Dog Shelter, 5201 Urbana Road, Springfield, Ohio, 45502. The Clark County Dog Shelter is open noon to 3 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday. The shelter can be reached at 937-521-2140 or visit www.facebook.com/clarkcountydogshelter for more information.

In Other News
1
Champaign County Pet of the Week
2
Pilots land plane after twin engines lose power leaving Bellefontaine...
3
Cottrel: Fair at New Boston brings changes, but show must go on
4
These 13 people were indicted in Clark County
5
Springfield commissioners to review real estate and land annexation...
© 2021 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top