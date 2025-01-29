Clark County Pet of the Week

Meet Pickles and Relish! These two boys came in together, and they love each other. They are both very lovable and pretty laid-back boys, after they get their playtime out. We think they deserve to stay with each other and would like to keep them together. Could you be the one to give them the loving home they deserve? Their adoption fees this week only are $22 each, as they are Clark County Dog Shelter’s Pet(s) of the Week. Clark County Dog Shelter is at 5201 Urbana Road, Springfield. CONTRIBUTED