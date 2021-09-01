springfield-news-sun logo
Clark County Pet of the Week

Lindsey is an American Bully mix, approximately around 3 years old. Lindsey is fun, loves to play and would make a great companion for just about anyone who is looking for a larger breed. Her adoption fee is $22 this week as she is Clark County Dog Shelters Pet of the Week. This includes her alteration, inoculations, microchip, 2021 dog license and a free vet check. Lindsey is at the Clark County Dog Shelter, 5201 Urbana Road, Springfield. Call 937-521-2140 or visit www.facebook.com/clarkcountydogshelter for more information. CONTRIBUTED
