Clark County Pet of the Week

Meet Violet! She is a 40 lb., Husky mix, around 1.5 years old. She is truly just an all-around gem. Aside from being beautiful, she is also very intelligent, inquisitive, and attentive. She would rather have your love and companionship than play with toys, as she isn’t much into them. However, she sure loves being with people and exploring outdoors. Her adoption fee is $22, as she is the pet of the week. That includes her spay, vaccines, microchip, dog license, and a free vet check. Call 937-521-2140, if you are interested in meeting her. Clark County Dog Shelter is at 5201 Urbana Road, Springfield. CONTRIBUTED

