Clark County Pet of the Week

Meet Bianca! She’s a young Rottie mix, about 60 lbs. Bianca can be a little shy at first but warms up quickly. We recommend bringing any other pets for a meet and greet. Come see her at the Clark County Dog Shelter where her adoption fee is $22 this week. Clark County Dog Shelter is at 5201 Urbana Road, Springfield. CONTRIBUTED
