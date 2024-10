This sweet and shy boy is all about treats and people. He brings joy wherever he goes and is looking for a home filled with love and playtime. Colt’s enthusiasm for life is contagious, and he can’t wait to share it with his forever family. If you’re ready to welcome a bundle of sweetness into your life, Colt is the perfect match. Pay him a visit at the Clark County Dog Shelter and see if he is right for you. Clark County Dog Shelter is at 5201 Urbana Road, Springfield. CONTRIBUTED