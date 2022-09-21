springfield-news-sun logo
X

Clark County Pet of the Week

Chunk is a 70 lb. American Bully Mix, who is looking for his furever home. He is approximately 4-years-old so, he seems to be out of that puppy stage. He is playful, smart, and very affectionate. He seems to do well with other dogs but we do always recommend a meet-n-greet, prior to adopting. His adoption fee this week is $111, as he is the pet of the week. That includes his vaccines, alteration, microchip, Heartworm test, 2022 dog license, and a free vet check. Call 937-521-2140, to schedule an appointment to meet him. Clark County Dog Shelter is at 5201 Urbana Road, Springfield. CONTRIBUTED

Combined ShapeCaption
Chunk is a 70 lb. American Bully Mix, who is looking for his furever home. He is approximately 4-years-old so, he seems to be out of that puppy stage. He is playful, smart, and very affectionate. He seems to do well with other dogs but we do always recommend a meet-n-greet, prior to adopting. His adoption fee this week is $111, as he is the pet of the week. That includes his vaccines, alteration, microchip, Heartworm test, 2022 dog license, and a free vet check. Call 937-521-2140, to schedule an appointment to meet him. Clark County Dog Shelter is at 5201 Urbana Road, Springfield. CONTRIBUTED

News
41 minutes ago

Chunk is a 70 lb. American Bully Mix, who is looking for his furever home. He is approximately 4-years-old so, he seems to be out of that puppy stage. He is playful, smart, and very affectionate. He seems to do well with other dogs but we do always recommend a meet-n-greet, prior to adopting. His adoption fee this week is $111, as he is the pet of the week. That includes his vaccines, alteration, microchip, Heartworm test, 2022 dog license, and a free vet check. Call 937-521-2140, to schedule an appointment to meet him. Clark County Dog Shelter is at 5201 Urbana Road, Springfield. CONTRIBUTED

In Other News
1
Champaign County Pet of the Week
2
‘Students need to know they matter and can overcome difficulties,’...
3
These 6 people were indicted in Clark County
4
Recent Tecumseh High School graduate dies in motorcycle crash
5
Springfield man charged with murder in fatal gas station shooting
© 2022 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top