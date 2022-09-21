Clark County Pet of the Week

Combined Shape Caption

Chunk is a 70 lb. American Bully Mix, who is looking for his furever home. He is approximately 4-years-old so, he seems to be out of that puppy stage. He is playful, smart, and very affectionate. He seems to do well with other dogs but we do always recommend a meet-n-greet, prior to adopting. His adoption fee this week is $111, as he is the pet of the week. That includes his vaccines, alteration, microchip, Heartworm test, 2022 dog license, and a free vet check. Call 937-521-2140, to schedule an appointment to meet him. Clark County Dog Shelter is at 5201 Urbana Road, Springfield. CONTRIBUTED