Clark County Pet of the Week

Buster is a 2-3 year old terrier mix that weighs approximately 55 lbs. He is a very energetic and loves to run and play. He does well with other dogs, but of course we don’t know how he does around cats. We always recommend a meet-n-greet with family members prior to adopting. His adoption fee this week is $77, as he is Clark County Dog Shelter’s Pet of the Week. That includes alteration, vaccines, microchip, dog license, and a free vet check. Call 937-521-2140 for an appointment to meet him. Clark County Dog Shelter is at 5201 Urbana Road, Springfield. CONTRIBUTED