springfield-news-sun logo
X

Clark County Pet of the Week

Buster is a 2-3 year old terrier mix that weighs approximately 55 lbs. He is a very energetic and loves to run and play. He does well with other dogs, but of course we don’t know how he does around cats. We always recommend a meet-n-greet with family members prior to adopting. His adoption fee this week is $77, as he is Clark County Dog Shelter’s Pet of the Week. That includes alteration, vaccines, microchip, dog license, and a free vet check. Call 937-521-2140 for an appointment to meet him. Clark County Dog Shelter is at 5201 Urbana Road, Springfield. CONTRIBUTED

Combined ShapeCaption
Buster is a 2-3 year old terrier mix that weighs approximately 55 lbs. He is a very energetic and loves to run and play. He does well with other dogs, but of course we don’t know how he does around cats. We always recommend a meet-n-greet with family members prior to adopting. His adoption fee this week is $77, as he is Clark County Dog Shelter’s Pet of the Week. That includes alteration, vaccines, microchip, dog license, and a free vet check. Call 937-521-2140 for an appointment to meet him. Clark County Dog Shelter is at 5201 Urbana Road, Springfield. CONTRIBUTED

News
1 hour ago

Buster is a 2-3 year old terrier mix that weighs approximately 55 lbs. He is a very energetic and loves to run and play. He does well with other dogs, but of course we don’t know how he does around cats. We always recommend a meet-n-greet with family members prior to adopting. His adoption fee this week is $77, as he is Clark County Dog Shelter’s Pet of the Week. That includes alteration, vaccines, microchip, dog license, and a free vet check. Call 937-521-2140 for an appointment to meet him. Clark County Dog Shelter is at 5201 Urbana Road, Springfield. CONTRIBUTED

In Other News
1
Champaign County Pet of the Week
2
Cottrel: Very British corner of Clark County celebrates Queen’s...
3
Clark County second highest gas price average as prices hit $5 per...
4
Dayton man charged day after SWAT standoff in Springfield
5
These 14 people were indicted in Clark County
© 2022 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, , and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top