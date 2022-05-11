springfield-news-sun logo
Clark County Pet of the Week

Meet Parker. He is a 60 lb., mixed-breed, 5-6 year old, sweetheart. Parker needs a loving family to take him in, and show him how much he can be loved. He does well with children. He seems okay with other dogs but we are unsure about cats. We do recommend a meet-n-greet, prior to adopting. His adoption fee this week is $77, as he is Clark County Dog Shelter’s Pet of the Week. This price includes his vaccines, alteration, microchip, dog license, and a free vet check. Clark County Dog Shelter is at 5201 Urbana Road, Springfield. CONTRIBUTED

