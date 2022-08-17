springfield-news-sun logo
Clark County Pet of the Week

Billy is a 60-70 lb. Pittie mix who is looking for his furever home. He is approximately 2-years-old so he still has some puppy energy. He is playful and very affectionate. He seems to do well with other dogs but we do always recommend a meet-n-greet, prior to adopting. His adoption fee this week is $22, as he is the pet of the week. The fee includes his vaccines, alteration, microchip, 2022 dog license, and a free vet check. Call 937-521-2140, to schedule an appointment to meet him. Clark County Dog Shelter is at 5201 Urbana Road, Springfield. CONTRIBUTED

