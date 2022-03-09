Clark County Pet of the Week

Meet Perry. He is a Cattle dog/Aussie mix, around 3-years-old, and weighs 50 lbs. He has a sweet and silly nature about him. He loves to run and play. He also enjoys his hugs and cuddle time. His adoption fee this week is $55 as he is the pet of the Week. This includes his alteration, vaccines, microchip, 2022 dog license and a free vet check. Come in to meet Perry today. Visit him at the Clark County Dog Shelter, 5201 Urbana Road, Springfield. Call 937-521-2140 or visit www.facebook.com/clarkcountydogshelter for more information. CONTRIBUTED