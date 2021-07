Raven is licking her chops thinking about having dinner in her new, furever home. Raven is around 3-4 years old and weighs in about 70 lbs. She is spayed, vaccinated, microchipped, vet checked and licensed for $22 as she is the Clark County Dog Shelter Pet of the Week. To schedule a meeting, call 937 521-2140. Raven is at the Clark County Dog Shelter, 5201 Urbana Road, Springfield. Visit www.facebook.com/clarkcountydogshelter for more information. CONTRIBUTED