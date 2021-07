Meet Patrick! He is a medium-sized Catahoula/Whippet Mix around 1-year-old. He is playful and loves to run and go for walks. His adoption fee is $22 this week as he is the pet of the week. His adoption fee includes his vaccines, alterations, microchip, 2021 dog license and a free vet check. Patrick is at the Clark County Dog Shelter, 5201 Urbana Road, Springfield. The shelter can be reached at 937-521-2140, or visit www.facebook.com/clarkcountydogshelter for more information. CONTRIBUTED