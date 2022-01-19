Clark County Pet of the Week

Buddy is a Pitbull Terrier mix, around 1-1/2-years-old and weighs approximately 57 lbs. He is a very happy boy and loves to play. He has not had any issues with other dogs at the shelter. His adoptions fee this week is $22 as he is the Pet of the Week. That price includes his vaccines, alterations, microchip, 2022 dog license and a free vet check. Come check him out this week at the Clark County Dog Shelter, 5201 Urbana Road, Springfield. Call 937-521-2140 or visit www.facebook.com/clarkcountydogshelter for more information. CONTRIBUTED