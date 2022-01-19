Hamburger icon
springfield-news-sun logo
X

Clark County Pet of the Week

Buddy is a Pitbull Terrier mix, around 1-1/2-years-old and weighs approximately 57 lbs. He is a very happy boy and loves to play. He has not had any issues with other dogs at the shelter. His adoptions fee this week is $22 as he is the Pet of the Week. That price includes his vaccines, alterations, microchip, 2022 dog license and a free vet check. Come check him out this week at the Clark County Dog Shelter, 5201 Urbana Road, Springfield. Call 937-521-2140 or visit www.facebook.com/clarkcountydogshelter for more information. CONTRIBUTED
caption arrowCaption
Buddy is a Pitbull Terrier mix, around 1-1/2-years-old and weighs approximately 57 lbs. He is a very happy boy and loves to play. He has not had any issues with other dogs at the shelter. His adoptions fee this week is $22 as he is the Pet of the Week. That price includes his vaccines, alterations, microchip, 2022 dog license and a free vet check. Come check him out this week at the Clark County Dog Shelter, 5201 Urbana Road, Springfield. Call 937-521-2140 or visit www.facebook.com/clarkcountydogshelter for more information. CONTRIBUTED

News
By , Staff Writer
45 minutes ago

Buddy is a Pitbull Terrier mix, around 1-1/2-years-old and weighs approximately 57 lbs. He is a very happy boy and loves to play. He has not had any issues with other dogs at the shelter. His adoptions fee this week is $22 as he is the Pet of the Week. That price includes his vaccines, alterations, microchip, 2022 dog license and a free vet check. Come check him out this week at the Clark County Dog Shelter, 5201 Urbana Road, Springfield. Call 937-521-2140 or visit www.facebook.com/clarkcountydogshelter for more information. CONTRIBUTED

In Other News
1
CHAMP PET
2
PHOTOS: Did we spot you at The Market at Mother Stewart’s Brewing?
3
Bengals-Titans tickets: Fans facing high prices to see game in...
4
Clark County Common Pleas Court cases
5
Clark County Municipal Court cases

About the Author

Follow Amy Burzynski on twitter

Amy Burzynski, editorial assistant and community relations with Journal-News, compiles information about local community events and news.

© 2022 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top