Clark County Pet of the Week

News
55 minutes ago
X

Meet Aurora! She is a 45-50 lb., Plott Hound, around 2 to 3-years-old. She came into us as a stray, back in November last year, and was never claimed. She is very sweet, affectionate, docile, and loves to play. Her adoption fee is $22 this week, as she is the Pet of the Week. That includes her spay, vaccines, heartworm test, microchip, dog license, and a free vet check. Call 937-521-2140, if you would like to share some valentine love with Aurora. Clark County Dog Shelter is at 5201 Urbana Road, Springfield. CONTRIBUTED

In Other News
1
Champaign County Pet of the Week
2
Clark County candidates debate for March primary election
3
Local statehouse candidates debate for March primary election
4
Local artist’s Abraham Lincoln statue will soon move to Dayton VA...
5
With a cat in need, Bethel Twp. folks were friends indeed
© 2024 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top