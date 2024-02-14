Clark County Pet of the Week

Meet Aurora! She is a 45-50 lb., Plott Hound, around 2 to 3-years-old. She came into us as a stray, back in November last year, and was never claimed. She is very sweet, affectionate, docile, and loves to play. Her adoption fee is $22 this week, as she is the Pet of the Week. That includes her spay, vaccines, heartworm test, microchip, dog license, and a free vet check. Call 937-521-2140, if you would like to share some valentine love with Aurora. Clark County Dog Shelter is at 5201 Urbana Road, Springfield. CONTRIBUTED