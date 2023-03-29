Clark County Pet of the Week

X

Meet Lydia. She is a 50 lb., approximate 2-½-year-old, Staffordshire Terrier. She seems a little shy at first. However, after getting to know you she shows you how fun and loving she can be. She loves to cuddle, gets the zoomies and wants to play. We have not seen any issues with other dogs here at the shelter but, we do recommend a meet-n-greet, prior to adopting. Her adoption fee this week is $111, as she is the pet of the week. That includes her spay, vaccinations, heartworm test, microchip, dog license, and a free vet check. If you are interested in meeting Lydia, call 937-521-2140. Clark County Dog Shelter is at 5201 Urbana Road, Springfield. CONTRIBUTED

