Clark County Pet of the Week

Looking for a bundle of joy and love into your life? Look no further than Doc, the handsome and affectionate 3-year-old American Bulldog mix. At around 50-60 pounds, Doc is the perfect blend of strength, charm, and playfulness. His striking good looks are only matched by his warm heart. This lovable guy is a social butterfly who adores people and seems to get along with other dogs. Stop in or call the Clark County Dog Shelter to meet this handsome guy. Clark County Dog Shelter is at 5201 Urbana Road, Springfield. CONTRIBUTED