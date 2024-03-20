BreakingNews
ELECTION RESULTS: Follow live results here throughout Election Night

Clark County Pet of the Week

News
20 minutes ago
X

Meet Speckle! She is a 50 lb., Bully mix, around 1-year-old. She came to us as a stray about two weeks ago and she was never claimed. She is incredibly sweet, and she is still here. She loves to be in your lap and give you kisses. Her adoption fee is $22 this week, as she is the Pet of the Week. That includes her spay, vaccines, heartworm test, microchip, dog license, and a free vet check. Call 937-521-2140, if you would like to meet Speckle today. Clark County Dog Shelter is at 5201 Urbana Road, Springfield. CONTRIBUTED

In Other News
1
Champaign County Pet of the Week
2
Challenger Chris Clark wins by almost 20% over incumbent Sheriff...
3
Former health commissioner wins Clark County commission primary race
4
Voters reject Springfield-Clark CTC issue to build new school
5
Election 2024: What to know about today’s election
© 2024 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top