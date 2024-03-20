Clark County Pet of the Week

Meet Speckle! She is a 50 lb., Bully mix, around 1-year-old. She came to us as a stray about two weeks ago and she was never claimed. She is incredibly sweet, and she is still here. She loves to be in your lap and give you kisses. Her adoption fee is $22 this week, as she is the Pet of the Week. That includes her spay, vaccines, heartworm test, microchip, dog license, and a free vet check. Call 937-521-2140, if you would like to meet Speckle today. Clark County Dog Shelter is at 5201 Urbana Road, Springfield. CONTRIBUTED