Clark County Pet of the Week

Meet Hammer! He is a 64 lb., Pittie Mix, around 2 ½ to 3-years-old. He came into us as a stray, back in September last year, and was never claimed. He is very sweet, affectionate, and loves to play. His adoption fee is $22 this week, as he is the Pet of the Week. That includes his neuter, vaccines, heartworm test, microchip, dog license, and a free vet check. Call 937-521-2140, if you would like to share some valentine love with Hammer. Clark County Dog Shelter is at 5201 Urbana Road, Springfield. CONTRIBUTED

