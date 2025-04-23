Clark County Pet of the Week

Meet Naria! This 10-week-old Husky mix may be just around 9 lbs., but she’s full of spunk and playful energy. With her gorgeous sable coat and fiery spirit, she’s sure to steal hearts. Still teething and potty training, Naria needs chew toys and a patient, loving home. Ready to add a bundle of joy to your life? Naria could be your perfect match. Visit her at the Clark County Dog Shelter. Clark County Dog Shelter is at 5201 Urbana Road, Springfield. CONTRIBUTED