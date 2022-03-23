springfield-news-sun logo
Clark County Pet of the Week

Meet Zeus! He is a 2-3 year old Pit Bull Terrier, that weighs approximately 54 lbs. Zeus is a very gentle and kind loving boy. He seems to do well with most other dogs but we always recommend a meet-n-greet, prior to adoption. His adoption fee this week is $77, as he is the pet of the week. The fee includes his neuter, vaccines, microchip, dog license and a free vet check. Visit him at the Clark County Dog Shelter, 5201 Urbana Road, Springfield. For more information, call 937-521-2140 or visit www.facebook.com/clarkcountydogshelter. CONTRIBUTED

Staff Writer
47 minutes ago

Amy Burzynski, editorial assistant and community relations with Journal-News, compiles information about local community events and news.

