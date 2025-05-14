Clark County Pet of the Week

Meet Pongo! He is a handsome 2 or 3-year-old American Bulldog mix, weighing 56 lbs. This sweet boy loves attention and is always ready for some love and affection. He came into the shelter as a stray at the beginning of April and was never claimed. Stop by the Clark County Dog Shelter to meet this sweet boy. Clark County Dog Shelter is at 5201 Urbana Road, Springfield. CONTRIBUTED