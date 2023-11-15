Clark County Pet of the Week

Meet Rumpke! He was picked up as a stray back in the beginning of September where he was playing with trash in someone’s front yard. Unfortunately, we had no luck tracking down his owner. He is a young American Bully Mix, around 60 lbs., that is very playful. He does have a lot of energy so he would do best with an active family. He can also be a little playfully nibbly at times. We have not seen any issues with other dogs here at the shelter. However, we do recommend bringing in your dog to meet him, to see if it’s a good match. His adoption fee this week is $22 as he is Pet of the Week. That includes his neuter, vaccines, microchip, heartworm test, dog license, and a free vet check. Call 937-521-2140 if you’re interested in meeting Rumpke. Clark County Dog Shelter is at 5201 Urbana Road, Springfield. CONTRIBUTED

