Clark County Pet of the Week

Meet Gertie! She is a sweet, old, mellow girl who loves cuddles, sunshine, and sniffing the backyard. Full of calm vibes and quiet charm, she’s ready to join your family. She’s independent but affectionate, and would thrive in a relaxed, loving home. Come give this gentle girl the cozy life she deserves. Clark County Dog Shelter is at 5201 Urbana Road, Springfield. CONTRIBUTED
