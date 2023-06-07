Clark County Pet of the Week

Meet Pluto. He is an approximate 40 lb., mixed breed, around 2.5 years old. He is full grown and shouldn’t get much bigger. He came into us as a stray, who was malnourished but very sweet. He has unconditional love to share with a family who can share just as much love back to him. His adoption fee is $111 this week, as he is the Pet of the Week. That includes his neuter, vaccines, heartworm test, microchip, dog license, and a free vet check. To meet Pluto, call 937-521-2140. Clark County Dog Shelter is at 5201 Urbana Road, Springfield. CONTRIBUTED