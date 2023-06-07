X

Clark County Pet of the Week

News
7 minutes ago

Meet Pluto. He is an approximate 40 lb., mixed breed, around 2.5 years old. He is full grown and shouldn’t get much bigger. He came into us as a stray, who was malnourished but very sweet. He has unconditional love to share with a family who can share just as much love back to him. His adoption fee is $111 this week, as he is the Pet of the Week. That includes his neuter, vaccines, heartworm test, microchip, dog license, and a free vet check. To meet Pluto, call 937-521-2140. Clark County Dog Shelter is at 5201 Urbana Road, Springfield. CONTRIBUTED

In Other News
1
Champaign County Pet of the Week
2
These 17 people were indicted in Clark County
3
Clark County Common Pleas Court cases
4
Clark County Municipal Court cases
5
Rental registry begins in city: Program ‘is uniquely Springfield’
© 2023 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top