Clark County Pet of the Week

Meet Dolly. She is a sweet 61 lb., Pittie, around 3-4 years old. This sweetheart loves attention, treats and playtime. She is also very smart as she knows commands like sit, shake and lay down. We have not seen any issues with other dogs here at the shelter, however we do recommend a meet-n-greet, prior to adopting, if you have other pets. Her adoption fee is $22 this week, as she is the Pet of the Week. It includes her spay, heartworm test, vaccines, microchip, dog license, and a free vet check. To meet Dolly, call 937-521-2140. Clark County Dog Shelter is at 5201 Urbana Road, Springfield. CONTRIBUTED