Clark County Pet of the Week

Meet Paprika, your own small little Spicy girl. She is a 38 pound mixed breed who enjoys all the attention and cuddles in the world. She prefers to be the only pet in the home but she would make the perfect solo bestie. Her adoption fee this week is $22, as she is Clark County Dog Shelters Pet of the Week. Stop out at the shelter to meet her. Clark County Dog Shelter is at 5201 Urbana Road, Springfield. CONTRIBUTED