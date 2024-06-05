Clark County Pet of the Week

Meet Opal! She is a 38-40 lb., Husky mix, around 1-year-old. She sure loves being with people and exploring outdoors. We have not seen any issues with other dogs here at the shelter. She would likely do best with no small children in the home as she has energy stored that may knock them down. Her adoption fee is $22, as she is the pet of the week. That includes her spay, vaccines, microchip, dog license, and a free vet check. Call 937-521-2140, if you are interested in meeting her. Clark County Dog Shelter is at 5201 Urbana Road, Springfield. CONTRIBUTED