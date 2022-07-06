Clark County Pet of the Week

Combined Shape Caption

If you have a quiet home and are looking for a large couch cuddler, Memphis is your guy. He is a 80 lb., 3-4 yr old, Pittie mix, who is a little timid but warms up very quickly and will love you forever. He loves to run and play in the play areas at the shelter, so he would love to have a yard to play in. His adoption fee this week is $77 as he is Clark County Dog Shelter’s Pet of the Week. That includes his neuter, vaccines, microchip, dog license, and a free vet check. Clark County Dog Shelter is at 5201 Urbana Road, Springfield. CONTRIBUTED